Vacant Derbyshire pub set to become short-stay tourism venue despite parking worries

A vacant and run-down Derbyshire town centre pub is to be given a new lease of life as a short-stay overnight venue for tourists after a renovation scheme has been given the go-ahead by planners despite concerns over parking.

High Peak Borough Council’s Development Committee approved a planning application from Doug Ward, of UKV3 Ltd, to convert the closed King’s Arms public house, on Market Place, near High Street, in Chapel-en-le-Frith, into a short-stay tourist holiday accommodation.

A council spokesperson stated: “An assessment of the proposal has concluded that there would be no adverse harm to public or residential amenity, particularly when considering the former use of the building as a public house.

“Whilst the scheme does not provide any off-street parking, the absence of such parking would not result in any unacceptable impacts to highway safety.

Pictured Is The King Arms, Near High Street And Market Place, At Chapel En Le Frith, In Derbyshire

“Therefore, in conclusion, the application is considered to amount to a sustainable form of development.”

The two-storey building which also has accommodation space in the roof has been earmarked for a scheme with plans for ten double bedrooms for short-stay tourism which was all considered at a recent council development committee meeting.

Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council objected over concerns that there is a lack of parking for the development along with worries about waste storage and collection.

The borough council also received five public objections raising concerns about parking provision and a preference to see the building revived as a public house and a focal point for the community.

However, Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority deemed that the scheme would not have an unacceptable impact on highway safety or a severe impact on congestion after considering concerns over parking.

It pointed out that the venue is based in a central location with a good footway network, bus stops, services and amenities with opportunities for car-sharing, public transport and walking so an objection could not be justified on highways grounds.

The borough council also argued that the parking requirement for the current scheme is substantially less than what would have been required if the building was to be restored as a pub and that a marketing exercise has indicated any plans for a new pub are no longer viable.

Waste disposal firm Alliance Environmental Services also raised no objections to the scheme after considering a design and access statement regarding waste collection.

The scheme was originally met with an objection from Cllr Sally De Pee who had raised concerns about a lack of parking but during the meeting she revealed that she now supports the scheme to help bring in tourism.

Cllr De Pee said: “I had called this in due to parking, however I am in favour of this application and anything that brings in tourism to Chapel-en-le-Frith.”

She added that she does still have some concerns about ongoing building works and she asked the council to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum.

High Peak Borough Council had received complaints about work at the former pub involving the removal of windows and internal work as well as the use of a skip but an investigation found there have not been any breaches of planning controls.

The borough council also considered that even though the former public house is not a listed building it is located in a conservation area.

Its conservation officer considered a design and access statement and has stipulated conditions with any planning approval including the receipt of information on plans for the windows, signs, architectural designs, external lanterns, railings, a fire escape and the installation of a flat roof to ensure the quality and character of the building is not lost.

Agent William Wilkinson, representing the applicant, told the meeting the King’s Arms is well-known and after it has been in a state of disrepair it is hoped the new scheme will bring life back into the building so it can support the town’s economy.

Cllr David Lomax said: “I am happy to support this. It’s a building that over many years has deteriorated.

“It’s in a conservation area and it has looked so sad and it’s a good way to bring it back into use. The number of pubs we see closing does not justify it being returned as a public house.”

The committee voted unanimously during the recent meeting at Buxton Methodist Church to approve the planning application to change the vacant public house into a short-stay holiday accommodation for tourists subject to conditions relating to the materials and designs for the windows, lanterns, roof railings, fire escape and signs.

