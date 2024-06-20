Urgent appeal for help to find missing teenage girl who could be in Derbyshire
Preeti was last seen in the Bulwell area in Nottinghamshire around 6.45p m on Tuesday, June 18.
The 15-year-old has links to various areas in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire - in particular the Swadlincote area.
She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall with long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a red Nottingham Forest shirt, black leggings and black Nike Airforce trainers.
In an appeal shared online, a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.”
Anyone who has seen Preeti or has any information on where she could be, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 657 of Tuesday, June 18, 2024.