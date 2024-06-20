Urgent appeal for help to find missing teenage girl who could be in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are urgently appealing for help to find a missing teenager Preeti as concerns for her safety grow.

Preeti was last seen in the Bulwell area in Nottinghamshire around 6.45p m on Tuesday, June 18.

The 15-year-old has links to various areas in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire - in particular the Swadlincote area.

She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall with long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a red Nottingham Forest shirt, black leggings and black Nike Airforce trainers.

Police are urgently appealing for help to find Preeti, 15, who has been missing since Tuesday.

In an appeal shared online, a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.”