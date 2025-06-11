Urgent appeal as police ‘extremely concerned’ for safety of missing Derbyshire teenager

Officers are urgently appealing for help to find missing teenager Liam.

The 14-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Swadlincote at about 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 10.

Despite attempts to trace him, he is still missing and police are ‘growing extremely concerned for his welfare’.

He is described as about five foot and one inch tall with a slim build. He has blonde hair which is short at the back and sides and long on top.

Liam was last thought to be wearing a black Nike puffer jacket, black joggers and black Crocs with white socks.

It is believed he could be in London as he often visits Greenwich, Newham and Stratford. He also has links to Birmingham in the West Midlands and Wellingborough and Corby in North Northamptonshire.

Anyone who has seen Liam since June 10 or knows where he might be now should contact police immediately using one of the below methods and quote incident number 1211 of June 10:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.