Lost Places & Forgotten Faces is an urban explorer who has visited a number of abandoned and demolished sites across Derbyshire – with his most recent venture taking him to the ex-council headquarters which has remained empty since 2016.

In July 2021, Homes by Holmes was granted planning permission to convert the building into apartments - but work never started on site. James Holmes, owner of Homes by Holmes, told the Derbyshire Times at the time that all work on the project has now been stopped as a result of a £250,000 Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) charge imposed by Chesterfield Borough Council.

A further application, submitted by James Holmes, to build 18 flats on the car park to the rear of the building was rejected by Chesterfield Borough Council in November 2023.

Councillors refused permission for the four-storey block of flats on the car park following a flood of objections.

Chesterfield and District Civic Society also voiced its opposition to the plan saying that it was premature to consider the development of the car park when no viable future has been found for the old council office building.

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces said: “Passed this place a few times when in Chesterfield but never bothered to have a look. Recently I was in the area and decided to pop my head in. Completely stripped with very little features left to document. However there are four floors to check out, so that filled a bit of time! Very quiet and eerie inside here though, and reminded me alot of the Rotherham College Howard Building. Unfortunately, access to the roof was padlocked, so no rooftop views of that crooked Chesterfield church. Oh well! Besides that, a very mediocre explore with nothing much to report. Let's see if this building becomes of something in the future.”

For more go to: https://www.facebook.com/Lostplacesandforgottenfaces

Former Rural District Council The original, west end building was constructed to house the former Rural District Council in the 1930s.

State of disrepair The east end of the building, a circa 1970s four storey premises was used for office space accommodating various council departments.

Notice board Left over posters on the old notice board including for stop smoking services and Relate.