Many schools closed earlier yesterday morning, as Derbyshire was covered in snow.

With the blizzard continuing through the night, many schools across the county will be shut to pupils today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of school closures, which will be regularly updated, can be found here:

Many Derbyshire schools will remain closed today following heavy snowfall.

Netherthorpe School, part of the Cavendish Learning Trust, will be closed to pupils today.

Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy, Barrow Hill and Dunston Academy confirmed they will also be closed due to adverse weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Flamsteed Community School, in Denby, will remain closed too.

Heage Primary School has also confirmed it is closed to all pupils.

Derbyshire woke up covered in snow this morning after heavy snowfall through the night.

Other schools in Amber Valley shut today, including Belper Pottery School, Belper School, Ripley Infant School, Crich Infant School, Crich Junior School, Waingroves Primary School, Ambergate Primary School, Denby Free School, Holbrook School for Autism, Fritchley School, Codnor Primary School, St John’s School in Belper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Bradley Infant school and Brimington Junior School have confirmed they will remain closed.

Ashgate Croft school informed it will remain closed due to the snow overnight causing unsafe conditions on the school site and surrounding roads. School will be in touch directly with families with regard to home learning as parents are asked to check ParentMail and Seesaw.

Newbold C of E primary school is also closed.

St Elizabeth's school in Belper remains shut too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brookfield Community school has confirmed it is closed as well.

Both Parkside Community School and William Rhodes Primary school have decided to close today. Parents of primary school students who need to contact the school are asked to email [email protected]

Anthony Gell school in Matlock has confirmed the site will remian closed. Students will access work online.