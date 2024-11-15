These seasonal shopping havens offer the opportunity to buy unique items that can’t be bought from high street stores.
So if you’re looking for a special present to give to your nearest and dearest, make tracks for these markets and fairs.
1. Christmas markets in Derbyshire 2024
Santa will be visiting several Christmas markets across Derbyshire in the run-up to his busiest night of the year (generic photo: Adobe Stock/VactorBot/AI) Photo: Adobe Stock/VactorBot/AI
2. Danesmoor
Mattias the meerkat will be giving a free treat to every child, Santa will be in his grotto and Mansfield Ukelele Group will be entertaining visitors at a Christmas market in St Barnabas Centre on November 23 from 10am until 2pm. Face painting, a bouncy castle, mulled wine and hot chocolate will also be on offer (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Eléonore H) Photo: Adobe Stock/Eléonore H
3. Riddings
Riddings Park Community Centre is holding its first Christmas lights switch-on alongside a festive market on Sunday, November 24, from midday until 6pm. There will be a best dressed elf competition at 3pm, Santa visit, fair rides and more than 25 craft stalls. Free entry (generic photo: Adobe Stockannytale_99144 Photo: Adobe Stock/annytale_99144
4. Stanton in Peak
Crafts and gifts will be on sale at the Christmas market on The Flying Childers pub car park at Stanton in Peak on November 24 from 12 noon until 4pm. There will also be mulled wine to help you get into the festive spirit (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Stephan) Photo: Adobe Stock/Stephan
