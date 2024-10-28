Updated: Bonfire night 2024: Firework displays across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 10:52 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 08:37 GMT
Sparkling firework displays will light up the lives of families in Derbyshire as communities gather for bonfire night.

With November 5 falling on a Tuesday this year, most events will take place either the weekend before or after that date.

The showstopper is always the fireworks at Chatsworth but there are plenty of other places to see the night sky lit up by bursts of colour.

Check out our handy guide and if you know of any other displays, email the details to: [email protected].

Fireworks will be lighting up the sky at the Glapwell Colliery Cricket Club, Park Avenue, Glapwell on October 26 at 7pm. Free entry, donations welcome for next year's firework show. The event is organised by Glapwell Community Development Group.

1. Glapwell

Fireworks will be lighting up the sky at the Glapwell Colliery Cricket Club, Park Avenue, Glapwell on October 26 at 7pm. Free entry, donations welcome for next year's firework show. The event is organised by Glapwell Community Development Group. | Adobe Stock Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Halloween influences the firework show at The Whitworth in Darley Dale on October 31. There will be a fancy dress contest at 6.45pm, a low-noise firework display for children and adults sensitive to bangs and the main Halloween themed firework show at 7.45pm. Gates open at 5.30pm. Tickets £10 (adult), £5 (children, 6-15 years), £20 (family, two adults and two children), under 5s get free admission. Book at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derby/The-Whitworth-Darley-Dale

2. Darley Dale

Halloween influences the firework show at The Whitworth in Darley Dale on October 31. There will be a fancy dress contest at 6.45pm, a low-noise firework display for children and adults sensitive to bangs and the main Halloween themed firework show at 7.45pm. Gates open at 5.30pm. Tickets £10 (adult), £5 (children, 6-15 years), £20 (family, two adults and two children), under 5s get free admission. Book at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derby/The-Whitworth-Darley-Dale Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
MIdland Railway will host firework displays on November 1 and 2 at 7.30pm at Swanwick Junction. Catch the train from Butterley station, Ripley, with services from 5pm both nights and the last leaving at 7pm. Tickets £12.95 (adult), £1 (child, 5-16 years), under 5s go free. Book at https://midlandrailway-butterley.digitickets.co.uk

3. Ripley

MIdland Railway will host firework displays on November 1 and 2 at 7.30pm at Swanwick Junction. Catch the train from Butterley station, Ripley, with services from 5pm both nights and the last leaving at 7pm. Tickets £12.95 (adult), £1 (child, 5-16 years), under 5s go free. Book at https://midlandrailway-butterley.digitickets.co.uk Photo: Midland Railway

Photo Sales
A joint Halloween and bonfire night celebration awaits families at Uppertown Social Centre on November 2 where there will be apple bobbing, a kids' disco at 4pm, bonfire at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. Tickets £6, under 5s free, cash or card payment on the door.

4. Uppertown, near Ashover

A joint Halloween and bonfire night celebration awaits families at Uppertown Social Centre on November 2 where there will be apple bobbing, a kids' disco at 4pm, bonfire at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. Tickets £6, under 5s free, cash or card payment on the door. Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChatsworth
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice