Updated: Bonfire night 2024: Firework displays across Derbyshire and the Peak District

2 . Darley Dale

Halloween influences the firework show at The Whitworth in Darley Dale on October 31. There will be a fancy dress contest at 6.45pm, a low-noise firework display for children and adults sensitive to bangs and the main Halloween themed firework show at 7.45pm. Gates open at 5.30pm. Tickets £10 (adult), £5 (children, 6-15 years), £20 (family, two adults and two children), under 5s get free admission. Book at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derby/The-Whitworth-Darley-Dale Photo: Adobe Stock