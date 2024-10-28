Updated: Bonfire night 2024: Firework displays across Derbyshire and the Peak District

With November 5 falling on a Tuesday this year, most events will take place either the weekend before or after that date.
The showstopper is always the fireworks at Chatsworth but there are plenty of other places to see the night sky lit up by bursts of colour.
1. Glapwell
Fireworks will be lighting up the sky at the Glapwell Colliery Cricket Club, Park Avenue, Glapwell on October 26 at 7pm. Free entry, donations welcome for next year's firework show. The event is organised by Glapwell Community Development Group. | Adobe Stock Photo: Adobe Stock
2. Darley Dale
Halloween influences the firework show at The Whitworth in Darley Dale on October 31. There will be a fancy dress contest at 6.45pm, a low-noise firework display for children and adults sensitive to bangs and the main Halloween themed firework show at 7.45pm. Gates open at 5.30pm. Tickets £10 (adult), £5 (children, 6-15 years), £20 (family, two adults and two children), under 5s get free admission. Book at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derby/The-Whitworth-Darley-Dale Photo: Adobe Stock
3. Ripley
MIdland Railway will host firework displays on November 1 and 2 at 7.30pm at Swanwick Junction. Catch the train from Butterley station, Ripley, with services from 5pm both nights and the last leaving at 7pm. Tickets £12.95 (adult), £1 (child, 5-16 years), under 5s go free. Book at https://midlandrailway-butterley.digitickets.co.uk Photo: Midland Railway
4. Uppertown, near Ashover
A joint Halloween and bonfire night celebration awaits families at Uppertown Social Centre on November 2 where there will be apple bobbing, a kids' disco at 4pm, bonfire at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. Tickets £6, under 5s free, cash or card payment on the door. Photo: Adobe Stock
