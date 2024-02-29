Update on when Chesterfield's fashion and homeware store Next will fully reopen after flood
Fashion and homeware retailer Next will fully reopen its Chesterfield store within a few weeks following a devastating flood.
A spokesman said: “I can confirm that the store actually opened one floor for trading yesterday (Wednesday) and the rest of the store is set to open in April.”
The shop on Ravenside Retail Park has been closed since the middle of October after the premises and nearby businesses were flooded following torrential downpours.
Discount retailer B&M is due to reopen on Friday, March 29 and Pets at Home during the spring. Tech store Currys welcomed back customers last week.