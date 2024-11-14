Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been unveiled to convert a closed Chesterfield pub into a house of multiple occupation.

The application by Lewis Marples seeks permission to convert The Miners Arms on the corner of Bamford Street and High Street, New Whittington into nine units of residential accommodation.

A statement submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council said that the property had been on the market for 18 months but had failed to find a buyer despite a handful of initial enquries. Mr Marples continued to trade but found the pub was economically unviable so closed the doors and ceased trading on September 27, 2024.

Under the applicant’s plan, the ground and first floors of the building would be converted to provide accommodation for a total of 16 residents.

The ground floor would have four double-occupancy rooms and one single-occupancy room. There would be a communal kitchen/dining space and a laundry room. First-floor accommodation would comprise three double occupancy rooms, one single-occupancy room and a communal kitchen/dining area. All of the individual rooms would be en-suite.