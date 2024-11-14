Update on building which housed 'economically unviable' Chesterfield pub

By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Nov 2024, 09:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans have been unveiled to convert a closed Chesterfield pub into a house of multiple occupation.

The application by Lewis Marples seeks permission to convert The Miners Arms on the corner of Bamford Street and High Street, New Whittington into nine units of residential accommodation.

A statement submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council said that the property had been on the market for 18 months but had failed to find a buyer despite a handful of initial enquries. Mr Marples continued to trade but found the pub was economically unviable so closed the doors and ceased trading on September 27, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under the applicant’s plan, the ground and first floors of the building would be converted to provide accommodation for a total of 16 residents.

An application has been submitted to convert The Miners Arms at New Whittington, which has been closed since September 27, 2024 into a house of multiple occupation.An application has been submitted to convert The Miners Arms at New Whittington, which has been closed since September 27, 2024 into a house of multiple occupation.
An application has been submitted to convert The Miners Arms at New Whittington, which has been closed since September 27, 2024 into a house of multiple occupation.

The ground floor would have four double-occupancy rooms and one single-occupancy room. There would be a communal kitchen/dining space and a laundry room. First-floor accommodation would comprise three double occupancy rooms, one single-occupancy room and a communal kitchen/dining area. All of the individual rooms would be en-suite.

Related topics:ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice