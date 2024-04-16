Unwanted fallen tree transformed into woodland animal sculpture by Derbyshire artist

Ben Yeates, 42, from Whitwell, used a chainsaw to create the animals from the unwanted tree which was brought down in high winds.

Mr Yeates, also known as Woodland Craft in Colour on YouTube, said he had always been interested in woodwork and decided to take up wood carving six months ago.

His sculpture took more than 50 hours to complete and features two owls and a fox.

Explaining his design, Mr Yeates said owls are his favourite to create but he hadn’t carved a fox before.

He added: "I've only had good feedback so far and I hope everyone else likes it."

The sculpture is set to be placed in the same spot where the tree previously stood, if planning permission is granted by the council.To visit Ben’s Facebook page or purchase his carvings go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553021805553

1 . Woodland animals The impressive sculpture created by Ben Yeates, in Whitwell. Photo: Ben Yeates Photo Sales

2 . Chainsaw art This is the first time Ben has carved a fox. Photo: Ben Yeates Photo Sales

3 . Village tree Owls are Ben's favourite thing to carve. Photo: Ben Yeates Photo Sales