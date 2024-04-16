Unwanted fallen tree transformed into woodland animal sculpture by Derbyshire artist

A fallen tree has been transformed into a woodland animal sculpture – thanks to a Derbyshire artist.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:06 BST

Ben Yeates, 42, from Whitwell, used a chainsaw to create the animals from the unwanted tree which was brought down in high winds.

Mr Yeates, also known as Woodland Craft in Colour on YouTube, said he had always been interested in woodwork and decided to take up wood carving six months ago.

His sculpture took more than 50 hours to complete and features two owls and a fox.

Explaining his design, Mr Yeates said owls are his favourite to create but he hadn’t carved a fox before.

He added: "I've only had good feedback so far and I hope everyone else likes it."

The sculpture is set to be placed in the same spot where the tree previously stood, if planning permission is granted by the council.To visit Ben’s Facebook page or purchase his carvings go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553021805553

The impressive sculpture created by Ben Yeates, in Whitwell.

The impressive sculpture created by Ben Yeates, in Whitwell. Photo: Ben Yeates

This is the first time Ben has carved a fox.

This is the first time Ben has carved a fox. Photo: Ben Yeates

Owls are Ben's favourite thing to carve.

Owls are Ben's favourite thing to carve. Photo: Ben Yeates

