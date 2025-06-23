North Derbyshire villagers will pay tribute to the coal miners who dedicated their lives to their work.

A monument marking the contribution of Arkwright Colliery and the people who worked there will be unveiled in Arkwright Town on the morning of Saturday, June 28 followed by a family-friendly gala in the village’s Miners Welfare, starting at 1.30pm.

The colliery officially closed in 1988 after 90 years. Seven years later, the whole village was relocated because of safety concerns after methane gas seeped into rows of terraced houses following the pit’s shutdown.

Brian Hegarty, a former Arkwright Colliery miner, contacted Sutton-cum-Duckmanton parish councillor Kieron Payne nearly three years ago to see whether the council could help to get a monument to the colliery erected. Brian particularly wanted to honour colleagues and workers who lost their lives in accidents while they were employed at the colliery.

Miners at Arkwright Colliery celebrate smashing their output target in April 1975 (submitted photo)

The new monument will be unveiled to mark the 30th anniversary of the village’s relocation. A procession will leave the former colliery gates on Saturday at 11.10am and proceed to the memorial for a ceremony involving speeches, a blessing and a hymn from 11.30am.

Steve Brunt, who was a coalface worker at the colliery, will give a talk in Arkwright Miners Welfare at 12.30pm.

The gala will include Elsa, Olaf and Spider-Man (courtesy of Little Princess Party Ltd) from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, a limbo disco followed by a puppet show (Marks Magic Entertainment) from 3.30pm until 5.30pm, retro games, bouncy castle and live entertainment from Alex Wallhead all afternoon.

Exhibitions will be hosted in The Arkwright Centre and Arkwright Community Building.