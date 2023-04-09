The emu chicks which hatched at Matlock Farm Park over the Easter weekend (photo: Matlock Farm Park)

Baby emus have presented staff at Matlock Farm Park with a cracking surprise. The first arrived on Good Friday to greet workers who turned up early in the morning, followed by the second the next day.

Josh Hodgkinson, assistant manager said: “We’ve tried hatching emu eggs many times over the last few years, but never had any success despite following all the expert advice.”

Given the exposed environment outdoors, the eggs needed incubating with careful turning throughout. Both chicks hatched on day 52 of a 46-56 incubation period. The new arrivals, who are on specialist food, are being monitored by farm staff during their six weeks indoors after which they will be moved to outdoor pens provided the weather is suitable.