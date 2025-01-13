Unsung heroes in Derbyshire rally to help woman with broken ankle, vehicles stuck in snow and transportation of NHS staff during the big freeze
Dazz Mat wrote: “My wife Kim Matthews was on her way to work on December 23 when she saw a lady who'd fallen on the ice in Belper. She flagged down a passing motorist to pick myself up from home and bring blankets and stay with the lady until the emergency services arrived, the lady had broken her ankle and her friend had put out an appeal on Facebook to find us and return our blanket when she came home from hospital, just a few days ago."
Tom Culf commented: “Ricky Kurpanik 100% deserves a shout out and the credit for his outstanding hard work and commitment to the local community during the bad weather, from helping NHS staff with transport and supporting local people and businesses with their gritting issues as the council couldn’t keep up with demand and left grit bins empty.”
Leah Marie said: “My husband Adam Roberts was out on Glapwell hill early Monday morning filling buckets up from the grit box to help vehicles who were stuck in the snow! He was out there hours and got traffic moving again!"
Victoria Grace Allen wrote: “My Dad, Neil Allen always goes above and beyond in Wingerworth. He’s getting older now but he always helps with grit on his street and has always served the folks of the village including to help keep the parks litter free and a whole range of other bits and bobs of community work. He often goes unnoticed and unheard but I’m very proud of him.”
Derbyshire 4X4 Response commented: “All our volunteers that have been busy helping people.”
A good Samaritan rescued Louise Roberts who posted: “Early Sunday morning was helped to get up the road to Clay Cross/McDonald’s Costa/Home Bargains by a mystery helper. All I saw was a new dark Ford Transit.”
Responding to our call on Facebook for people who had gone above and beyond to help during the bad weather, Ade Woodward commented: “Paul Cook keeping the public houses of Bolsover open and introducing the Wet January and Not back to work scheme, deserves a medal size of Stella can top that lad.” *Do you have any stories to share of unsung heroes? Email: [email protected]
