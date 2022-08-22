University of the Third Age groups in Derbyshire to take on epic anniversary baton relay

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Derbyshire’s U3A network will embark on a walking baton relay on September 7 and finish just over two weeks later on September 23.

The University of the Third Age, or U3A, movement began in the UK in 1982 to help bring together those who are retired, semi-retired or no longer have parental responsibility – and next month will mark its 40th birthday.

Starting in Derby, the challenge acts to celebrate the occasion with a visit to each of the county’s 17 U3A branches who will link up with their nearest neighbour to hand over the baton as it passes through the likes of Chesterfield, Matlock and Long Eaton before the final stretch to Derby once again.

The relay will be ceremonially started by John Merrill, a well-known face in the walking community and a man who loves walking in Derbyshire.

"I'm proud and thrilled to be supporting the u3a who are such an important part of the lives of many older people in Derbyshire,” said John, who has authored more than 500 walking guides and has so far co vered 227,527 miles, wearing out 151 pairs of boots.

“I hope the walkers who take part have a wonderful time exploring all parts of this unique and beautiful county.”

The aim of the baton relay is to publicise the U3a in Derbyshire. For more information visit https://u3asites.org.uk/derbyshirenetwork/welcome.