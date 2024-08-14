Alfreton’s former Polygon youth centre on Church Street, near the town centre, is being sold off by Derbyshire County Council and will be auctioned on August 22. The unusual multi-sided building covers 7,000 sq ft and sits on a large plot of land.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and managing director at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a unique and striking property, and in a great location, within walking distance of Alfreton’s busy town centre, which itself has easy access to nearby Derby and the M1 motorway.

“It’s not the kind of property that comes up for sale very often so not surprisingly we have had lots of interest in the Polygon Centre from prospective buyers.”

He added: “There are all kinds of different uses the building could be put to, once the relevant planning consent is in place. Its three-quarters-of-an-acre-site, with well-kept gardens, trees, parking and open countryside beyond, is also a real selling point.

“It would be great to see the building put to a new use that would make it an asset to the community once again, having been closed for quite a while.”

For more information about the former Polygon Centre in Alfreton, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. Bidder registration closes on August 21 and the auction will be live streamed online the following day.

1 . On the market The striking building on Church Street, Alfreton carries a guide price of £75,000. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales

2 . On the market The former Polygon youth centre is being auctioned on behalf of Derbyshire County Council. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales

3 . On the market Meeting areas are contained within the two-storey building. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales