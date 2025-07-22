Underpass in Derbyshire town now full of colour - thanks to a community project to create stunning street art murals

The Dronfield Mural Project is a creative initiative that has brought together young people, schools, and community partners including police to design and paint a number of large-scale public artworks that reflect the spirit and identity of the town.

The artworks, which include pictures of local landmarks, animals, nature and sporting activities, have been painted on the underpass and concrete pillars of Gosforth Drive.

Over the last few months, artist Natasha Clarke has delivered a series of workshops to around 500 students, exploring themes of community, belonging, local heritage, and pride of place. Students, from Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Unstone Juniors, St Andrew’s C of E, Gorseybrigg, William Levick, Stonelow Juniors, Penny Acres, Dronfield Juniors and Northfields were encouraged to contribute drawings, words and symbols that capture what Dronfield means to them.

Their ideas have been carefully woven into the final mural design, ensuring the pieces truly represent the voices of the town’s youngest residents.

The mural has also been protected with anti-graffiti coating, ensuring that it will remain as a lasting and respected part of Dronfield’s townscape.

The public artworks were officially unveiled on Sunday, July 20, at a special grand opening attended by those involved in the project, including children and their families.

Sergeant David Wilson, of Dronfield Safter Neighbourhood Team, said: “This mural is more than just a piece of art. It’s a symbol of what can happen when a community comes together with a shared vision. “Thanks to the creativity and dedication of local artist Natasha Clarke, that vision has come to life. Natasha has worked closely with our schools — including the students of Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School — to incorporate designs that truly reflect the spirit, history, and identity of our area.

“Their ideas, their energy, and their love for this community are now part of this wall for everyone to see.”

Police Constable Julian Matthews, of Dronfield SNT, said: “The project shows the true value of working together to create something that the whole of the community can be truly proud of.”

Artist Natasha said: “We were all really impressed with the creative designs and it shows just how much local residents understand and value the area where they live.”

