Ukrainians in Chesterfield come together for a party celebrating Orthodox Christmas

Funded by Chesterfield Scarsdale Rotary Club and Councillor Paul Niblock, Derbyshire County Councillor for Walton and West, Saturday’s party was arranged for the people of Ukraine who are now living in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire, due to the war taking place in their homeland.

With over 120 people attending, including 52 children, traditional Ukrainian food was served accompanied by songs, dances along with games and crafts for the children. Each child received a present of an Argos voucher (provided by the Rotary Club).

David Cohen, Rotary Foundation/International Chairman and his wife Sandra both attended the event. David commented “The Rotary Club was set up as a charity to provide support in communities both at home and abroad. It’s important that we show our support to the people of Ukraine who have taken refuge here in our community. It’s been a lovely event”

The Ukrainian support group was established in April 2022 and takes place at both Central Methodist Church and at the Friend’s Meeting House on Ashgate Road each Saturday, it was formed with the help of Derbyshire Refugee Support Group and Links CVS, who have been instrumental in providing advice and support for refugees.

The project began last April, when Links CVS: The Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire Council for Voluntary Service and Action Limited - invited potential refugee hosts and volunteers to a zoom meeting to discuss a community response to the plight of Ukrainian refugees arriving into the locality.

