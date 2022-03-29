Ukrainian Spireite thanks ‘beloved’ Chesterfield family after losing his job as fans rally to support fundraiser

The Chesterfield FC Community Trust has set up a fundraiser for Volodymyr Holod - better known by his Twitter handle of Ukrainian Spireite. The dedicated fan, who listens to every Chesterfield game, lost his job in the customer service department of a delivery company in Lviv due to the war.

Volodymyr said the situation was worsening in Lviv, in the west of the country, which is now being targeted by Russian missiles - but added that nothing would stop him from tuning in to support the Spireites.

“The situation is worrying. After missile strikes we don't feel safe anymore. Lviv is a huge refugee hub, more than 250,000 new people have come to the city I guess. Russians try to make us scared and confused.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volodymyr said that he appreciated the ‘love and friendship’ shown by the Spireites towards him and his family.

“After the first explosions I started to listen to my Spireites game - nothing should stop me from listening to Phil Tooley as long as I'm alive. This matchday experience gives me a great distraction from the war as well.”

Volodymyr thanked the Spireites community for the many ways they had supported him during the conflict, and said that he hoped to be able to pay this back in the future.

“My beloved Spireites make me feel very special. It is a big humiliation to accept money from other people, but the Spireites gave us all a big lesson - we are not average football supporters, we are a family of unique people. We are great as individuals, but we are much more great when together.

“This gave me absolute inspiration for the future. I will think of how I can thank my Spireites in the future, and in a case of any need I should be the first to help - but I sincerely hope my friends will never be in need. My friends acted almost as if my life is their responsibility.

“They took it personally. But don't get me wrong - it is not just Spireites who have donated or helped us. Every Spireite who messaged me, followed news from Ukraine, even had a thought about us - they gave us all a lesson of love and genuine friendship.

“I have no words to describe my Spireites. They are unique. Every single Spireite is unique and priceless. We thank you for all the help and support in this difficult time. You showed us that we should never give up. I hope I will be able to thank you somehow in the future and spread this message of love and hope in my country.”

Volodymyr was also made an honorary member of the Chesterfield FC Former Players’ Association earlier this month.

Jamie Hewitt, president of the Former Players’ Association, said, “What is happening in Ukraine is unimaginable. Chesterfield fans have taken Volodymyr to their hearts. This is our way of showing our support to him, his family and the wider people of that proud country.”