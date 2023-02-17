Ukrainian refugees in numbers: ranking Derbyshire districts by their new arrivals
Next week will see the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an event which shocked the world and upended the lives of millions.
Many of those displaced by the conflict have since made their way to the UK where generous households opened their doors to offer shelter – but with no end in sight for the war there are now questions to answer over long-term support for refugees as they try to build new futures for themselves.
According to the latest figures from the Government’s Homes for Ukraine visa scheme, a total of 122,430 visa applications have resulted in 84,366 people arriving in England.
Out of 309 lower tier local Government areas, the place taking in the largest number of refugees so far is Buckinghamshire, with 1,527 arrivals, followed by Wiltshire on 1,278, but here is how the picture looks in Derbyshire.