Derbyshire residents have led the way in showing solidarity and support for people forced to flee Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugees in numbers: ranking Derbyshire districts by their new arrivals

Next week will see the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an event which shocked the world and upended the lives of millions.

By Ed Dingwall
3 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 9:48pm

Many of those displaced by the conflict have since made their way to the UK where generous households opened their doors to offer shelter – but with no end in sight for the war there are now questions to answer over long-term support for refugees as they try to build new futures for themselves.

According to the latest figures from the Government’s Homes for Ukraine visa scheme, a total of 122,430 visa applications have resulted in 84,366 people arriving in England.

Out of 309 lower tier local Government areas, the place taking in the largest number of refugees so far is Buckinghamshire, with 1,527 arrivals, followed by Wiltshire on 1,278, but here is how the picture looks in Derbyshire.

1. Derbyshire Dales

The Dales have taken in the most refugees in Derbyshire with 357 arrivals to date - 0.5% of the district's 2021 population and the 81st highest number in England.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Castleton, High Peak

High Peak has seen 242 arrivals, an increase of 0.27% on the 2021 population - 137th across England.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Swarkestone, South Derbyshire.

South Derbyshire has welcomed 184 refugees, 0.17% of its 2021 population - 174th in England.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

4. Ripley, Amber Valley

174 refugees have arrived in Amber Valley, 0.14% of the borough's 2021 population - 184th for England.

Photo: Brian Eyre

