'UFO' spotted above Ladybower Reservoir

A drone flying over Ladybower Reservoir has created an out of this world picture.

By Lucy Ball
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 12:40 pm
Th drone creating a close encounter picture over at Ladybower dam. Picture Rod Kirkpatrick

Photographer Rod Kirkpatrick was out hunting for photos of the northern lights on Saturday, October 31, when he met Lee Scally who was flying his drone fitted with special flashing LED lights around one of the towers on Ladybower Dam.

Lee has spent years crafting his light and landscape photography skills and shared his knowledge with Rod.

Spotting his moment for an unreal picture Rod took out his camera and started snapping away.

