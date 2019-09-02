Two women assaulted at Chesterfield nightclub

Derbyshire Police want to speak to a woman after two women were assaulted in Chesterfield.

At around 2.10am on Sunday, July 21, a 23-year-old woman was assaulted on the dance floor of Association, in Corporation Street.

Police want to speak to this woman

The women involved then went outside the club, where another woman, also aged 23, was hit in the face and suffered bruising.

Since the incident happened, we had identified a woman we wanted to speak to and she has been eliminated from the inquiry, which is why we are now turning to the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us, quoting reference number 19000380929 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Justine Parsons.

Send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, send a direct message to the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.