Two well-known Chesterfield pharmacies go up for sale for almost £1 million

Two Chesterfield pharmacies are being offered for sale by administrators for almost £1 million.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:52 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:52 GMT
Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell an established pair of pharmacies in Chesterfield on behalf of Joint Administrators, Christopher Latos and Richard D’Arcy.

The two community pharmacies, Dents of Chesterfield on Windermere Road and Dents Pharmacy on Saltergate, are well-established, modern, health centre-integrated pharmacies with over 100 years of trading history. Together they dispense an average of 16,000 items per month and are run by employed Pharmacists, with locum Pharmacists one day per week.

Carl Steer, Director – Pharmacy at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “We expect that the sale of these two long-established pharmacies within health centres that are thoroughly modernised throughout will bring about strong interest from a mix of pharmacy operators. The deadline for offers of 30 November 2023.”

The pharmacies are on the market with an asking price of £850,000.

