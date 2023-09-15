Watch more videos on Shots!

The new Living Hope Community Store was opened by 1538 Community Interest Company, in response to an increasing number of people struggling.

The shop, located on Bath Street in Ilkeston, will offer groceries and hygiene products and will be open from 9am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday. Everyone is welcome to get a free membership – including people struggling with working poverty.

Chris Jones, project menager at the living Hope Community Store: “We first opened our shop in a basement of a Methodist church in Ilkeston about half a year ago. It exploded with popularity. By now we have over 2,000 people signed up at our database so we needed bigger premises. A venue after former retail shop became free and we were excited to move there.

Living Hope community store, Bath Street Ilkeston, has opened its doors today. Sian Hooton, Miss Diamond Uk and Danny Rafferty, from trinity boxing club cut the ribbon and the first customers were welcome with free chocolate.

“We want to help people access products they need in the cost of living crisis. Some products will be free, some will be for 30 per cent off the original price, some for 70 per cent. We don’t want to replace commercial shops, but we want to offer people products that they could not afford otherwise.

“We are open for everyone who needs us, it doesn’t matter if you are a student, a pensioner, employed or unemployed. Working poverty is currently on the rise in the UK and there is a lot of stigma around it. We don’t judge anyone.”

The opening ceremoney proved a great success as over 350 people visited the shop on the first day after the ribbon was cut by Sian Hooton, Miss Diamond UK.

Chris Jones said: “The shop was absolutely full, the high street was buzzing, we gave away two tonnes of chocolate, everybody got a box of 30 bars. We allowed all local businesses to get three boxes each to give away to their customers. Local businesses were very supportive and the opening cermenony was a brilliant example of community cohesion.