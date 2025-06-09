Two Spitfires and a Hurricane will fly over Derbyshire town in one weekend

By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST

Wartime aircraft are lined up to fly over a Derbyshire town in highlights of a Back to the 40s weekend.

Two Spitfires and a Hurricane will take part in flypasts during an event at Wirksworth Station, organised by the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway.

The pair of Spitfires are due to fly over the town on Saturday, June 14 at 2.15pm and the Hurricane on Sunday, June 15 at 1.56pm.

Classic vehicles and Home Front displays, live music and entertainment from vintage artists plus a trade village will feature in the feast of nostalgia.

There will be 25% off ticket prices for people wearing Forties dress (military or civilian). To book tickets, go to https://www.e-v-r.com/1940s

