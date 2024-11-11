Two people taken to hospital following a collision on busy road between Chesterfield and Matlock
Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision on a busy road between Chesterfield and Matlock.
Police officers were called to reports of a collision at Slack Hill at 3.12 pm today (Monday, November 11).
The accident involved a Vauxhall Mokka and a Volkswagen Golf. Both vehicles required recovery following the collision.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police has confirmed that two people, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The vehicles have been recovered and the road has reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.