Two people taken to hospital following a collision on busy road between Chesterfield and Matlock

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision on a busy road between Chesterfield and Matlock.

Police officers were called to reports of a collision at Slack Hill at 3.12 pm today (Monday, November 11).

The accident involved a Vauxhall Mokka and a Volkswagen Golf. Both vehicles required recovery following the collision.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police has confirmed that two people, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The vehicles have been recovered and the road has reopened.