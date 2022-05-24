Two people taken to hospital after fire at Derbyshire school as sprinklers praised for containing blaze

Firefighters from Glossop and Chapel-en-le-Frith attended the blaze at Glossopdale School and Sixth Form at around 9.40am on Sunday, May 22.

A small fire, which had broken out in a room at the rear of the building, was contained and prevented from spreading thanks to the presence and activation of a sprinkler system.

Two people suffered minor burns and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two people were injured in the fire at Glossopdale School and Sixth Form

An investigation into the cause of the fire has determined it was accidental.

Derbyshire’s Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson, who is also the Chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Protection and Business Safety Scrutiny Committee said: “Nationally through the Fire Chiefs Council and locally across Derby and Derbyshire we have been campaigning for a change in legislation that would ensure all new schools and those undergoing refurbishment in England are fitted with sprinklers.

“Sprinklers not only extinguish or contain a fire until the arrival of fire crews, but they prevent the devastating impact on young people’s education, the community and the high costs of rebuilding as a result of fire.”

According to Zurich Insurance, the average fire risk for schools is almost double that of other non-residential buildings.

Sprinklers are mandatory in all new and substantially refurbished schools in Scotland and Wales.

In 2020, following three significant school fires, Derby City and Derbyshire County Council both signed a ‘Statement of Intent’ to fit sprinklers and the right fire safety measures in new build schools, as well as primary and secondary schools undergoing significant renovation, refurbishment, or extension.