Two more RAF Chinook helicopters spotted in the area

Two huge military helicopters have been spotted in the area again – for the second time in 24 hours.

Two Chinook helicopters – which are based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire – flew over parts of Sheffield and Derbyshire between 9.30am and 10am yesterday.

And people had also reported seeing the distinctive aircraft at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The huge machines can carry up to 55 troops and are recognisable by the distinctive ‘thud’ of their twin rotor blades.

We have contacted the RAF for more details of why the aircraft have been operating over the area.

