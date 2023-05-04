News you can trust since 1855
Two missing teenage girls from Derbyshire town found safe and well

Two girls have been found safe and well after Derbyshire police launched an appeal for help to find two teenagers missing from Bolsover early this morning.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th May 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:23 BST

Kiera and Katie were seen leaving their home in Cundy Road around midnight on Thursday, May 4.

Police launched an emergency appeal to find the girls in the early hours of today.

Officers have now confirmed that both girls have been found safe and well.

