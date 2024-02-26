Two missing Derbyshire teenage girls found safe and well
Two missing 15-year-old girls have been found safe and well, Derbyshire police have revealed.
The force put out appeals for public help in finding the missing youngsters over the weekend.
Officers said that both Amelia aand Isabelle, who had been reported missing separately. have now been found safe and well.
Police thanked everyone who shared their appeals, saying the response had been ‘overwhelming’.