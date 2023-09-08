Two Miss Great Britain winners and 73 contenders for this year's title will meet up for masterclass at a hotel near Chesterfield
Seventy-three finalists will gather at the Ringwood Hall Hotel, Brimington on September 15 where they will be put through their paces in a masterclass which will include catwalk training and interview techniques. The current Miss Great Britain, Amy Meisak, will lead a confidence and empowerment workshop as part of the day.
Former Miss Great Britain Saffron Hart and Matt Elliott, who live in Little Eaton, are national directors of the pageant and are excited to bring the meet-up to Derbyshire for the first time. Matt, a businessman, was born in Chesterfield and has lived in Derby since he was seven years old. Matt met Saffron, formerly from Hull, at a business event while she was Miss Great Britain 2017. They took on joint directorship of the pageant in 2021 and this year will see the most contestants to ever compete on the national stage.
Contenders for this year’s crown include Felicia Vundla, who is the reigning Miss Derby. Felicia, 27, said: “The masterclass is what every contestant commented on last year and in all honesty I cannot wait to experience it for myself, to get to meet everyone that I'm competing with and share in this journey and sisterhood together. There's always the glam side of it when we will be getting our headshots taken but I'm most looking forward to learning the choreography and the confidence workshop.
"I am beyond excited to represent my city on a national stage whilst showcasing the best of what Derby has to offer. My passions lie in clinical psychology and helping young people in care to transition towards independence through my work as a supported living deputy manager. Through my time as Miss Derby 2023, I have had the privilege to shine a spotlight on my campaign #Betheadvocate dedicated to inspiring and educating people on how to take up space and be change makers in advocating for themselves and others.
“As Miss Derby, I want to showcase that it is never too late to chase your dreams, especially when you believe in what you are chasing wholeheartedly. The world needs a lot more dreamers and doers.”
Current title-holder Amy Meisak said: “Being Miss Great Britain has been such an honour and a privilege! I love being able to impact women positively and help others unlock their full potential with my Limitless workshops and I’m looking forward to delivering my self-development workshop at this year's masterclass ahead of the final. I was always taught to go for my dreams and I’m encouraging others to do the same.
"I wish all the finalists in this year’s competition a massive good luck for the final. Crown or no crown, take something positive away from the experience whether that be friendships, confidence or interview skills. Believe that you are capable of greatness and believe in yourself because that’s when you become LIMITLESS.”
The 2023 winner will be crowned in Leicester on October 20.
Miss Great Britain is the longest-running pageant in the country, starting life as a seaside beauty competition in 1945 in Morecambe.
Contestants have included Marti Caine, who competed in 1961 under her real name Lynne Shepherd, Debbie Greenwood who won in 1984 and became a television presenter and model Sophie Gradon who was crowned in 2009.