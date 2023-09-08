Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seventy-three finalists will gather at the Ringwood Hall Hotel, Brimington on September 15 where they will be put through their paces in a masterclass which will include catwalk training and interview techniques. The current Miss Great Britain, Amy Meisak, will lead a confidence and empowerment workshop as part of the day.

Former Miss Great Britain Saffron Hart and Matt Elliott, who live in Little Eaton, are national directors of the pageant and are excited to bring the meet-up to Derbyshire for the first time. Matt, a businessman, was born in Chesterfield and has lived in Derby since he was seven years old. Matt met Saffron, formerly from Hull, at a business event while she was Miss Great Britain 2017. They took on joint directorship of the pageant in 2021 and this year will see the most contestants to ever compete on the national stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contenders for this year’s crown include Felicia Vundla, who is the reigning Miss Derby. Felicia, 27, said: “The masterclass is what every contestant commented on last year and in all honesty I cannot wait to experience it for myself, to get to meet everyone that I'm competing with and share in this journey and sisterhood together. There's always the glam side of it when we will be getting our headshots taken but I'm most looking forward to learning the choreography and the confidence workshop.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Meisak, the reigning Miss Great Britain, will lead a confidence and empowerment workshop at Ringwood Hall, Brimington, during the masterclass for this year's pageant finalists on September 15.

"I am beyond excited to represent my city on a national stage whilst showcasing the best of what Derby has to offer. My passions lie in clinical psychology and helping young people in care to transition towards independence through my work as a supported living deputy manager. Through my time as Miss Derby 2023, I have had the privilege to shine a spotlight on my campaign #Betheadvocate dedicated to inspiring and educating people on how to take up space and be change makers in advocating for themselves and others.

“As Miss Derby, I want to showcase that it is never too late to chase your dreams, especially when you believe in what you are chasing wholeheartedly. The world needs a lot more dreamers and doers.”

Current title-holder Amy Meisak said: “Being Miss Great Britain has been such an honour and a privilege! I love being able to impact women positively and help others unlock their full potential with my Limitless workshops and I’m looking forward to delivering my self-development workshop at this year's masterclass ahead of the final. I was always taught to go for my dreams and I’m encouraging others to do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish all the finalists in this year’s competition a massive good luck for the final. Crown or no crown, take something positive away from the experience whether that be friendships, confidence or interview skills. Believe that you are capable of greatness and believe in yourself because that’s when you become LIMITLESS.”

Felicia Vundla, this year's Miss Derby, is among the 73 finalists bidding for the crown in October.

The 2023 winner will be crowned in Leicester on October 20.

Miss Great Britain is the longest-running pageant in the country, starting life as a seaside beauty competition in 1945 in Morecambe.