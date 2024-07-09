Two men sentenced - after using dogs to illegally hunt deer and hare in Derbyshire

Raphael Stone and Dominic Parker were spotted illegally hunting in fields around Park Farm and St Matthew's Church in Morley, with two dogs off leads on April 9.

Two men have been sentenced after being caught using dogs to hunt deer and hare in Morley.

Raphael Stone and Dominic Parker were spotted illegally hunting in fields around Park Farm and St Matthew's Church in Morley, with two dogs off leads on April 9.

Police attended and Parker was found sitting inside a car parked nearby while Stone attempted to run away but was stopped shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both were arrested and subsequently charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs and trespass with intent to search for or to pursue hares with dogs. Parker was also charged with possession of a knife after two lock knives were found in the car, which was registered to Parker.

Stone, 27, of Hartcliffe Close, Derby, and Parker, 24, of Michigan Close, Derby, admitted the charges when they appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 4 July.

Stone was given a community order and ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £500 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

Parker was given a 17-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work. He must also pay costs of £585 and a victim surcharge of £154. An order was also made for the forfeiture and destruction of the knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Chris Wilkinson, from the Rural Crime Team, said: “Illegal hunting and wildlife crime can have a really serious effect on farmers and landowners, leaving them not only feeling intimidated by someone trespassing on their land but often financially affected too.

"Derbyshire has diverse wildlife to be proud of and these crimes are cruel on both the animals hunted and the dogs used by the offenders.

“The impact of these crimes on rural communities should not be underestimated so it is vital that people coming to our rural areas and carrying out these crimes are brought to justice.

“We’re really grateful therefore, to those members of the public who reported this incident to us, allowing us to respond immediately and capture the offenders.