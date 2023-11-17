Outline plans for two big employment units near a Derbyshire retail centre have been submitted to a district council.

Vacant land at Cartwright Lane, South Normanton has been earmarked for the proposed warehouse/distribution buildings as part of the second phase of the major commercial development known as Park 38. The East Midlands Designer Outlet is on the opposite side of the A38 to the proposed site.

Plans submitted to Bolsover District Council show that one of the proposed units would have 22,600 sqm of warehouse and 1,596m of office space and the other 12,888 sqm of warehouse with 1,112 sqm of office space. The application site would be accessed via an extension of the principal access route formed for phase one.

