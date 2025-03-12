Two housing developers who promised to build 45 affordable homes in Derbyshire now say they can only afford to build 6

Housing developers who had promised to build 45 affordable homes in Derbyshire now say they can only afford to build six.

An Amber Valley Borough Council meeting next week (March 17) is set to see councillors decide on two pitches from housing developers to axe the number of affordable homes they had promised to build.

Both schemes already have planning approval and had been discussed in October in relation to cutting back the amount of affordable housing and both were deferred for further discussions to take place.

Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, council leader, had said developers were trying to “cheat the system” by purposely getting plans passed and then waiting to develop them for several years, before applying to reduce their obligations “once they see they can deliver more profits”.

UIM Properties wants to build 62 homes between the Ashler Lane Business Park and Butterley Reservoir, near Ripley, and was granted permission in November 2021, including a pledge for 18 affordable homes.

It asked to reduce that to zero homes but following further discussions the developer is prepared to provide six affordable homes – 10 per cent.

Bob Woollard, agent for the application, told the October meeting that whichever housing developer buys the site could well provide 100 per cent affordable housing, but officials said this could not be considered because it was not currently being proposed.

Council officers have now written: “Whilst the scheme will deliver below the policy requirements of 30 per cent, the acknowledgement that the scheme is located in a low-value area, where 20 per cent affordable housing would normally be required, combined with the confirmation from the council’s independent assessment of the development that the scheme cannot provide developer obligations, it is considered that the 10 per cent offer of affordable housing is acceptable.”

Meanwhile, Derby firm Wheeldon Brothers wants to build 93 homes off Hall Road in Langley Mill and was granted permission in June 2021, including a pledge for 27 affordable homes.

A year after this permission, the firm applied to reduce this pledge to 14, which was approved.

It now wants to scrap all plans for any affordable homes, citing financial viability, and council officers say this position has not moved following further discussions since October.

Council officers have written: “In this case, the scheme is unable to viably support either the full planning policy requirements as set out in the original Section 106 agreement.

“The applicant is unwilling to agree to suggested alternatives in terms of providing alternative numbers for affordable housing, as suggested by the council’s independent viability assessor. In light of the above, it is considered reasonable to revert to the positive recommendation as set out in the original report.”