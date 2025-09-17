A great grandmother of nine, who has met Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, is celebrating her 102nd birthday.

Frank Sinatra’s songs, a delicious cake and a slide show featuring photos of Honor Graham’s incredible life are among birthday celebrations at The Gables Residential Care Home in Holmewood this week as a beloved and inspiring great grandmother turns 102.

Asked about her secret to a long life, Honor Graham, a former Mayor of Ealing, said: “Two glasses of red wine each night. “Many years ago a doctor asked me if I drink and I thought – oh no here it comes. But when I told him I had two glasses a wine a day, he said ‘well done, keep it up.”

Honor, who moved to Chesterfield six and a half years ago to be closer to her youngest daughter Colleen Howard, was born in Southall in West London, on September 16, 1923.

Her father Frederick May Moss owned a butcher's shop and was active in local politics before becoming a Chairman of Southall Council.

Honor, who left school at the age of 14 to work in a drawing office, was helping her parents run their butcher's shop during the World War 2.

After the war she made iced cakes, wedding cakes and savoury minced meat pies to sell from the shop, which quickly proved to be very popular.

In 1941 Honor married Charles Graham who had moved to Southall from South Shields to find work.

Honor Graham (centre) is celebrating her 102nd birthday at The Gables Residential Care Home.

Charles, who completed his training at Derbyshire’s Hardwick Hall was accepted into the 2nd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment, was captured as a prisoner of war and spent two and a half year incarcerated in a prisoner of war camp in Germany.

After trying to escape five times, he received help from Americans and was reunited with Honor.

Honor and Charles had three children, Dinah, Charles and Colleen – with Honor staying at home to look after her young family while Charles worked in aircraft engineering and was proud to have been involved in the construction of Concorde.

The mum of three has returned to work and had a number of jobs including managing Electricity Board showrooms, working for the Civil Service and taking on a role of a PA in the Southall Customs and Excise office.

Honor and husband Charles during her Mayoral year in Ealing.

In 1974 Honor, who was very active in the community and served a senior leader with the St John Ambulance Brigade for many years, was approached to stand in local elections for the Ealing Council.

Passionate about helping elderly and children in her local community, Honor was elected as a Labour councillor for Ealing in 1974, before becoming a Mayor of Ealing in 1989.

In 1992 she was awarded with an MBE for services to the local community and attended a Buckingham Palace ceremony where she got a chance to meet late Queen Elizabeth, who Honor described as ‘beautiful and lovely to talk to’.

But the Queen was not the only member of the Royal Family that Honor met – she has also hosted a visit from Princess Diana at a children's centre in Ealing.

Honor Graham (centre) is celebrating her 102nd birthday alongside her daughters Dinah Selby, visiting from New Zealand (left) and Colleen Howard, who lives in Chesterfield (right).

She said: “Princess Diana was wonderful and she had a sense of humour. There was security in place but she wanted to meet all children and talk to them.”

Honor has also welcomed a visit from Lech Wałęsa, a former President of Poland and a Nobel prize laureate.

She said: “I remember him at the town hall, surrounded by children from Polish community playing their violins. He started playing a violin with them. That really was a wonderful thing.”

Thinking about her 17 years at the Ealing council, Honor reflected: “I’ve always thought that I’ve been very lucky. I’ve met many people all doing marvelous job in the community.

"Interest in the community is the main thing and today people don’t always recognise that. People are ridiculous when they are not being friendly to others.”

Honor who used to enjoye painting with watercolours in the past, still likes colouring in her free time. Watching old episodes of All Creatures Great and Small and listening to Glenn Miller and Frank Sinatra are also among her favourite activities.

Honor and Colleen during the Parachute Regiment Commemoration Ceremony at Hardwick Hall 2023

She always looks forward to speaking to her friends and family and loves hearing about her six grand children and nine great grandchildren – some of whom video call her from as far as New Zeland.

Colleen Howard, Honor’s youngest daughter, said: “Mum is a very strong, independent woman. She has always been very social and still enjoys having in depth conversations.

"She is an amazing mum, grandma, great grandma and a friend to so many different people. She is very loved.

"She always has something interesting to contribute to any conversation and she always has words of wisdom for everyone.”

Lisa Bedford, a carer at The Gables Care Home has agreed, praising Honor for always thinking about others.

She said: “Honor is a lovely lady, who never complains. When we come in to check how she is doing, she always asks how we are first.

"Sometimes it can take a while to get to know patients when they move in, but with Honor, it just clicked on day one.

"We don’t see her as a 102 year old. She doesn’t look her age, she has a lovely sense of humour, and loves a good natter.”

Many of Honor’s friends and relatives travelled to Chesterfield this month to mark the special occasion, including Dinah Selby, Honor’s eldest daughter who flew from New Zeland to spend time with her mum.

The celebrations included a family dinner on Sunday and a special event hosted at the Gables Care Home on Tuesday – which saw a slide show with pictures from Honor’s life in the lounge.

Colleen said: “The Gables care home have hosted such a wonderful party for mum and for residents. It was delightful. Mum also had many messages from family members and friends.

“We had a lovely evening with family on Sunday too, and one of mum’s oldest friends will visit from London this weekend, so the celebration continues.”