Two fire crews called to Bolsover car fire

Fire crews from Staveley and Bolsover were called to reports of a car on fire yesterday (August 20).

The incident happened at around 3pm on Intake Road in Bolsover.

Investigators believe a mechanical fault with the car caused the fire.

