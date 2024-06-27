Two Derbyshire sheep caught in a baa-d situation rescued with help of location app

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two sheep found themselves in a fleecey situation by getting stuck in two different holes in an area of old mine workings.

A concerned walker contacted the police about a sheep stuck down a deep hole in the old mine workings on Cowlow Lane in the Peak District at the weekend.

The Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation (DCRO) was sent to the scene to meet the farmer, alongside a sheep wrangler.

Using the precise what3words app location of the hole, the team were quickly able to find (and hear) where the sheep had fallen three metres deep.

A concerned walker contacted the police about a sheep stuck down a deep hole in the old mine workings on Cowlow Lane in the Peak District last weekend. (Photo: what3words)

What3words is a location app that works offline, making it ideal for use in areas with an unreliable data connection, such as rural farms, national parks, and campsites and is widely used by UK emergency services.

As it quickly dawned on the sheep, there was more noise coming from another hole – and there were in fact two sheep stuck down there.

Flat ground was at a premium for sheep number one, so the mini-Larkin frame was deployed along with some challenging rigging on steep ground. After a bit of awkward thrutching around in a small rock slot, the first sheep was coaxed into the animal rescue bag and hauled to the surface.

Sheep number two had picked a hole on much flatter ground so the full-sized Larkin was used to get greater clearance over the edge of the second hole.