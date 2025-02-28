Two Chesterfield takeaways handed new one and two star hygiene ratings
New Eastern, a takeaway on Chatsworth Road, Brampton, was handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on January 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The Tandoori takeaway was told major improvement was necessary in cleanliness and management of food safety. The hygienic handling of food was judged to be generally satisfactory.
Wins, a takeaway on Windermere Road, Chesterfield was given a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The Chinese and Cantonese takeaway was told improvement was necessary in cleanliness. Management of food safety was judged to be generally satisfactory and hygienic food handling was good.
