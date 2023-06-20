Two Chesterfield nurseries among 20 best in the East Midlands - based on reviews from parents and relatives

The leading UK Nursery review website daynurseries.co.uk has shortlisted the top 20 nurseries in the East Midlands – including two in Chesterfield.

They were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards are based on almost 60,000 reviews received between April 29, 2021 and April 28, 2023 from parents, relatives and guardians.

Parents have rated Little Leprechauns Day Nursery and Kids Planet North Wingfield as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 986 early years settings in the East Midlands.

Twenty best rated nurseries, including Chesterfield’s Little Leprechauns Day Nursery and Kids Planet North Wingfield have received a special award from daynurseries.co.uk.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Little Leprechauns Day Nursery and Kids Planet North Wingfield on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children a high standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will hopefully help create strong self-esteem and a lifelong love of learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”