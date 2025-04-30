Two arrested in Derbyshire village - after reports of bike riders wearing balaclavas causing nuisance and safety concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have reported a number of concerns in connection with incidents involving anti-social bike riders in Staveley and surrounding areas in recent months.

Two people were reportedly arrested in the Poolsbrook area yesterday (Tuesday, April 29) in connection with nuisance caused by anti-social bike riders.

This comes after residents and local councillors have reported riders wearing balaclavas were ‘terrorising’ Staveley and surrounding areas.

Staveley Councillor Anne-Frances Hayes said: “Over the past year, I have received a huge number of complaints from residents across Staveley about nuisance bikes. In particular these are using residential areas in Poolsbrook, Hollingwood and Middlecroft.

"Residents reported riders were dressed in black, wearing balaclavas and driving without lights which made them difficult to see at night.

“Bikes were being driven noisily across residential areas, often until the early hours of the morning. Not only is this a nuisance to residents, but is also dangerous to other drivers and pedestrians as well as the riders themselves.

"Sadly many of the riders are of very young age and, whilst I understand and sympathise that there is nowhere locally that they can ride their bikes in safety, it cannot be allowed for them to terrorise constituents in this way.

"I understand at least one serious accident has occurred that has led to hospitalisation and I fear this may be the ‘tip of the iceberg’.

“I worked closely with Staveley SNT to report the issues and, as a result a camera was installed in Poolsbrook in February this year in order to obtain footage of the perpetrators.

"Sadly the camera was damaged within a couple of hours of it being erected. Police then increased patrols in the area and I understand this has led to a couple of arrests yesterday (29th April).

“As County Councillor for the area, I am working with the local authorities to look for suitable area where bikers can ride their vehicles in safety and without causing distress to residents.”

Derbyshire police have been approached for a comment.

