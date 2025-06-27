Two adorable puppies and two young-at-heart pals among rescue dogs at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter

By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Jun 2025, 09:42 BST
Two adorable crossbreed puppies are among the rescue dogs at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter that are looking for forever homes

Mack, a male, and Ariel, a female, are just 22 weeks old, love cuddles and are stranger friendly.

They are among 16 dogs that the charity is currently looking to rehome. These include a male shih-tzu called Coco who is 13 years old and a 12-year-old female lhasa apso called Honey who are seeking a new home together.

Two Labrador retrievers, an Akita and an American bulldog cross are also on the hunt for caring and dedicated owners.

To register your interest in adopting a pet, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/dogs/

Ariel, Mack, Coco and Honey, Luna, pictured clockwise from top left.

1. Rescue dogs

Ariel, Mack, Coco and Honey, Luna, pictured clockwise from top left. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
Milo, a two-year-old crossbreed, is a dog for an active owner. He needs to learn how to play and be trained how to sit nicely. He gets on well with other dogs but would prefer to be the only four-legged pet in an adult-only household.

2. Milo

Milo, a two-year-old crossbreed, is a dog for an active owner. He needs to learn how to play and be trained how to sit nicely. He gets on well with other dogs but would prefer to be the only four-legged pet in an adult-only household. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
Buddy is a six-year-old shih-tzu poodle cross. He is shy until he gets to know people, walks nicely on a lead and loves going for walks. Buddy is looking for an adult-only home where he would be the only dog in a household and one without a cat.

3. Buddy

Buddy is a six-year-old shih-tzu poodle cross. He is shy until he gets to know people, walks nicely on a lead and loves going for walks. Buddy is looking for an adult-only home where he would be the only dog in a household and one without a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
Ruby is a one-year-old Cane Corso who is a big, strong, gentle giant. She is shy until she gets to know people and then loves lots of fuss and attention. Ruby enjoys going for walks, toys and games. She requires an adult-only home and may be able to live with another dog but not with a cat.

4. Ruby

Ruby is a one-year-old Cane Corso who is a big, strong, gentle giant. She is shy until she gets to know people and then loves lots of fuss and attention. Ruby enjoys going for walks, toys and games. She requires an adult-only home and may be able to live with another dog but not with a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield RSPCAAmerican
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice