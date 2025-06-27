Mack, a male, and Ariel, a female, are just 22 weeks old, love cuddles and are stranger friendly.
They are among 16 dogs that the charity is currently looking to rehome. These include a male shih-tzu called Coco who is 13 years old and a 12-year-old female lhasa apso called Honey who are seeking a new home together.
Two Labrador retrievers, an Akita and an American bulldog cross are also on the hunt for caring and dedicated owners.
Ariel, Mack, Coco and Honey, Luna, pictured clockwise from top left. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
Milo, a two-year-old crossbreed, is a dog for an active owner. He needs to learn how to play and be trained how to sit nicely. He gets on well with other dogs but would prefer to be the only four-legged pet in an adult-only household. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
Buddy is a six-year-old shih-tzu poodle cross. He is shy until he gets to know people, walks nicely on a lead and loves going for walks. Buddy is looking for an adult-only home where he would be the only dog in a household and one without a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
Ruby is a one-year-old Cane Corso who is a big, strong, gentle giant. She is shy until she gets to know people and then loves lots of fuss and attention. Ruby enjoys going for walks, toys and games. She requires an adult-only home and may be able to live with another dog but not with a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
