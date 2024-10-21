Twelve Snowdogs have arrived in Buxton - as art trail takes over the town

The Snowdogs have been installed in prominent areas around the town and the aim is to get people to buy a map and go out and have some festive fun while raising money for the hospice.

Based on the much-loved Christmas story The Snowman and the Snowdog sees a young boy build a snowman and a snowdog with the remaining snow and at midnight both the creations magically come to life.

The statues were installed on Saturday October 19 and will be on display until Sunday December, 15.

After that the statues, which have been designed by Wild in Art, will be auctioned off at the Buxton Palace Hotel with the money going to the hospice.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “By helping to explore this magical adventure this Christmas you are helping spread the joy by supporting Blythe House Hospice. “While Christmas is a time of celebration for many, there are people in Buxton, and across North Derbyshire, who rely on the essential services provided by Blythe House Hospice. “The charity provides in home hospice care to patients affected by life-limiting illnesses, with additional support services in the hospice that are available for patients and their loved ones. “Joining the trail will help to raise much needed funds to help Blythe House Hospice continue providing their free care to patients and families who need it most.” Gizmo, Bark the Herald Angels Sing, Candy Cane, Ru-Dog, Elf, Starry Night and Ginger are just some of the 12 dogs which people need to find around the town.

A hospice spokesperson said: “This magical Christmas story of The Snowman and The Snowdog is brought to life through a trail of 12 Snowdogs, located in special places around Buxton town.

“Based on a heart-warming story about love, loss, and friendship, this adventure will bring back the magical memories of your childhood, bringing family, friends, and loved ones together to explore the trail.”

Maps are £1 and available from Blythe House Hospice charity shop on Buxton Marketplace, Pooles Cavern visitor centre, Pavilion Gardens café, Sacro Lounge Buxton, Buxton Visitor Centre (The Pump Room), Markovitz Buxton, The Palace Hotel, Buxton.

