TV's Robert Lindsay - star of Sherwood and My Family - relives his Derbyshire schooldays in visit to his hometown

Robert Lindsay relived his Derbyshire schooldays as he made a pilgrimage to an exhibition in his hometown dedicated to the inspirational teacher he owes his acting career to.

Ilkeston-born Lindsay, 75 – who shot to fame on BBC1 in the 1970s sitcom Citizen Smith – was a pupil at Gladstone Boys’ School when the late John “Jack” Lally was its art master.

The star of Sherwood and My Family told how it was thanks to Mr Lally’s encouragement that he applied to go to drama college. He said fondly: “He was a truly extraordinary teacher. I owe everything to him.”

Mr Lally went on to become the school’s headmaster. He had a passion for abstract painting – and after his retirement helped found the local Erewash Museum, where a gallery bears his name.

An exhibition there tells his story and features more than 15 of his paintings. The memories flooded back as Lindsay saw his old school badge, which Mr Lally designed.

The superstar visited the museum to reminisce with his brother Andrew, 63 – who also went to Gladstone. Lindsay said: “I have such great memories of Mr Lally that I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”

Lindsay has previously told in interviews how meeting the teacher – who pupils affectionately called “Pop” – was a “milestone” in his life.

The actor said: “He formed a wonderful thing called The Grand Order of Thespians – a bit like the Dead Poets’ Society. It was a most unusual idea in a school where the main preoccupation was smoking behind the bike sheds.”

Lally would organise performances – allowing Lindsay’s talents to shine. He encouraged the carpenter’s son to apply to Clarendon College in Nottingham, which had a drama course. The teacher even made him deliver his audition piece – “Once more unto the breach, dear friends” from Shakespeare’s Henry V – in front of the entire school.

The performance was interrupted by the school bell – but Mr Lally told the boys to stay put and keep listening. Lindsay recalled the reaction when his speech ended. He said: “The whole school cheered and clapped, and I thought: ‘Yes, this is it. This is what it’s about’.”

In later life Mr Lally became a founding member of the Ilkeston and District Local History Society and was chair of the Ilkeston Arts Club. He was 80 when he died 30 years ago. Erewash council’s Deputy Leader Cllr Becca Everett, who is Lead Member for Community Engagement, said: “John Lally’s love of art inspired many young people to embrace the subject. The museum has been showcasing various items relating to his career at Gladstone Boys’ School, where he was a legend. These include photographs, drawings – and of course the iconic school badge he designed.

“His paintings show how he took inspiration from his surroundings, his teaching career and local history. He was also inspired by different art styles, and he had a remarkable talent for creating unique views and subjects using watercolour.”

Robert confessed to not being much of an artist himself – but said that thanks to Mr Lally he still enjoys calligraphy. He left school with a fine-nibbed pen the teacher gifted to him – and continues to treasure it.

The Erewash Museum is near Ilkeston Market Place and is open from 11am to 4pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Entry is free.