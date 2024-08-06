Kelvin and Liz Fletcher from television's Fletcher's Family Farm will be attending Chatsworth Country Fair in their roles as presidents of the 2024 event.

Kelvin and Liz are presidents of this year’s country fair and have won an army of fans through the TV programme Fletcher’s Family Farm which documents their lives as farmers in the Peak District.

Renowned chefs Ainsley Harriott MBE, James Martin and Nadiya Hussain MBE will host live cookery demonstrations at the fair which runs from August 30 to September 1, 2024.

The country fair will welcome the world-famous Ukrainian Cossack Stunt Team to headline the Grand Ring line-up, thrilling visitors with their daredevil horseback stunts. Mass hot air balloon ascents, aeroplane aerobatics, motorcycle stunt displays, mounted games, commercial and vintage vehicle parades, military bands and the Parachute Display Team are also among the wide variety of entertainment for audiences to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Tens of thousands of visitors are set to enjoy the weekend which will include locally produced food, shopping and the opportunity to try many different rural pursuits under guidance.

Highlights for families include the vintage funfair, a climbing wall, bungee trampoline and pony rides, as well as the opportunity to try archery, fly-fishing, clay-pigeon shooting, have-a-go dog agility and a Family Fun Dog Show.

The Fine Food Village offers artisan produce to sample and buy, and the shopping village provides more than 250 different stalls, with the chance to browse homeware, clothing, accessories and gifts from talented local makers as well as Peak District based businesses, and Chatsworth’s Farm Shop and gift shops.

Event organiser, Sarah Green, said: “We love seeing friends and families come together each year to enjoy the Country Fair. We’re delighted to be welcoming Kelvin and Liz Fletcher as presidents, alongside the Ukrainian Cossacks and renowned chef Ainsley Harriott, who is making his very first appearance at the fair.”

Tickets are priced at £32.50 per adult, and children aged 15 years and under are admitted for free. To book tickets to this year’s event, go to https://chatsworthcountryfair.ticketsrv.co.uk/parentlist/6