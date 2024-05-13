Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Television and comedy star Ed Byrne is interviewed in the new series of Ashgate Hospice’s podcast, which explores frank and honest conversations about life, death and grief.

Ed, known for appearing on panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats and his stand-up comedy, appears in the first episode of The Life and Death Podcast.

He sat down with podcast host Stephen Rumford in Buxton, ahead of his Tragedy Plus Time show which is inspired by the bereavement Ed faced following the death of his younger brother.

Ed discussed his career, his brother’s life and the success of his critically acclaimed live show which is touring the world.

Ed Byrne had a candid conversation about his brother's life for Ashgate Hospice's grief podcast (photo: Roslyn Gaunt)

The first episode of the fifth series, featuring Ed, launched on May 6 as part of Dying Matters Awareness Week. Episodes featuring other death and grief experts and commentators will go live every fortnight.

Stephen Rumford, host of The Life and Death Podcast and senior physiotherapist at Ashgate Hospice, said: “I don’t think we could have imagined that when we started back in 2020, we’d go on to launch five series of the podcast.

“This time, we’ve expanded our range topics and guests, and our six latest guests are a wonderful addition to the growing resource that the podcast represents.

“From a candid conversation with Ed Byrne to an insightful discussion with TikTok’s ‘Hospice Nurse Julie’, we have a wide range of guests offering differing expertise. You’re sure to learn something new with each episode.

“We hope the podcast provides a useful resource to anyone who is bereaved and people who might be curious about the subject.

“I hope all of our listeners enjoy the considered opinions of our guests as they share their unique experiences with us.”

In the podcast seasons so far, Stephen speaks with writers, doctors and people who have experienced end of life care to discuss their unique relationships, hospice life, and how death affects the living.

In the latest series, Dr. Katie Lawlor, an animal bereavement expert and pet loss psychologist based in San Francisco, California, joins as one of the guests.

She was training to be a clinical psychologist before she realised there was very little, if any, support networks for people suffering following the death of a pet.

Others include Dr Julie McFadden, known to millions on social media as ‘Hospice Nurse Julie’; she cares for palliative and end of life patients and uses TikTok to address some of death’s biggest misconceptions.

The Natural Death Centre’s Josefine Speyer, author of Modern Loss, Rebeca Soffer, and renowned philosopher Simon Critchley will also feature in the new season.

