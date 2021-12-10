TV star Dan Walker full of praise for Chesterfield vaccination centre staff after receiving booster

Dan Walker took to Twitter to praise Walton staff after receiving his Covid booster jab (picture: @mrdanwalker)

The presenter, who lives in Sheffield, visited Walton Hospital for his jab on Wednesday, December 8.

Posting on Twitter afterwards, he said: “Booster jabbed! Thanks to Dr John Pryce and his brilliant, friendly staff at the Walton Vaccination Centre in Chesterfield. ”