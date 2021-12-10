TV star Dan Walker full of praise for Chesterfield vaccination centre staff after receiving booster
Strictly star Dan Walker has praised staff at a Chesterfield vaccination centre after receiving his Covid-19 booster.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 2:32 pm
The presenter, who lives in Sheffield, visited Walton Hospital for his jab on Wednesday, December 8.
Posting on Twitter afterwards, he said: “Booster jabbed! Thanks to Dr John Pryce and his brilliant, friendly staff at the Walton Vaccination Centre in Chesterfield. ”
Boris Johnson announced last week that every eligible adult in the UK should be offered a booster by the end of January to increase protection against the Omicron variant.