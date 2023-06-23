News you can trust since 1855
TUI comments after severely delayed plane forced to circle over the Peak District - before mum who refused to put seatbelt on her child is escorted by police

A spokesperson for TUI has commented after a plane delayed for over six hours was forced to ‘circle over the Peak District’.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:27 BST

The incident happened yesterday, on Wednesday, June 23, on the TUI flight from Kos in Greece to Manchester Airport.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Kos at 1.15 pm but did not take off for another six hours after a of the passengers reportedly refused to put a seatbelt on her child.

Witnesses said that there were further delays caused by the mother ahead of landing, which reportedly caused the pilot to ‘circle over the Peak District’.

A spokesperson for TUI has commented after a plane delayed for over six hours was forced to ‘circle over Peak Distrcit’ - after one of the passengers refused to fasten her child's seatbelt. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
The woman was escorted off the plane by police once it landed at Manchester Airport.

Today a spokesperson for TUI said: ‘We can confirm that TOM2309 faced delays yesterday due to an disruptive passenger on board the flight from Kos to Manchester.

“The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our highest priority, and we have a zero tolerance policy to disruptive behaviour on our flights. The customer involved was met by police upon landing and escorted off of the aircraft.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank customers for their patience and understanding.”