Kori Stovell, known to his 200,000 subscribers on YouTube as Captain Kori, passed away at his home in Ripley on Sunday morning.

The youngster was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome - causing an under development to the left side of his heart - and underwent two failed transplants in 2018 and 2020. It was decided, after a traumatic and painful first two procedures, that he would not face the challenges of a third heart transplant and instead set his sights on ‘living out his bucket list’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included a dream to speak to his hero Captain Jack Sparrow and, in December, Johnny Depp donned the full gear to make those dreams a reality. In a YouTube video he told Kori: "I wish you the best of luck. I am your number one fan, Captain Kori. All the respect and love mate."

Kori was given the honour of turning on the Christmas lights in Ripley last year (picture from Eric Gregory / Ripley Town Council).

Kori’s mum, Pixi, posted an emotional video on Sunday evening in which she said her son had passed away “peacefully” with his captain’s hat beside his bed.

She said: “I would like to ask that you carry on Kori's channel subs, interact with his videos, because I am not letting his channel go and for all those people who tried to make Kori's wish come true while he was here, thank you.

"I don't know what to do - he was my baby boy.”

Last year the inspirational youngster was invited to turn on the Christmas lights in Ripley with the town council saying it had been their ‘honour’ to have him mark the occasion - a video of which can be seen here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Ripley Town Council said: “As you may recall, we had a very special member of our community called Kori switch the Ripley Christmas Lights on last year. We are saddened to say that 11-year-old Kori, passed away (on Sunday) at home with his family with him.

“Our thoughts are with his amazing family, friends and staff at Ripley St. John's School at this sad time.

“We want to help keep Kori's memory alive and we urge those of you who watch YouTube, to subscribe to his YouTube Channel and watch the many videos that Kori made with his family. Kori's story of his heart transplant journey spread across the world with the help of American movie star, Johnny Depp.”

Whilst ShareYourWishes, a not for profit organisation encouraging people to discuss organ donation, said: “We are absolutely devastated to share that a dear friend of ours, 11-year-old Kori, whose story we shared less than 2 weeks ago sadly passed away last night surrounded by his family. We send our love and thoughts to his gorgeous family, and all Kori’s friends at this time and always.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad