Tributes pour in following death of north Derbyshire's master armourer and rock musician

Dave Hewitt founded the White Rose Armoury around 34 years ago, working at the Clocktower in Hollingwood up until June 2023. He played bass in numerous bands including Traitors Gate, Wytchfynde and Stormwatch.

His son Ben commented on social media: “He was my absolute HERO!! He had so much time for us all and inspired so many people both through his amazing skill of his work and his music. He was loved so much.”

Dave, who lived in Newbold, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s four years ago. He was admitted to Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Thursday, May 2 with pneumonia and suffered respiratory arrest. From his hospital bed and with his wife Bec cuddling him, Dave watched a livestream of his son’s band Nothings Forgotten play a gig in aid of Parkinson’s on Friday at Real Time Live.

Dave Hewitt and his wife Bec.

His last word to Bec was that he loved her ‘immeasurably’. Dave died on Monday – the day before his 68th birthday.

Bec said: “He was my soul mate. He loved his son Ben very, very much, and his stepson Jake and his two grandchildren, Sophie and Ava Mae.”Dave was a true gentleman and an absolute pleasure to be around. Generous and a highly skilled and intelligent man.

“I’m so proud of the things he did. He was a workaholic who loved doing his hobby as his job – it was his passion. He was Leeds Armoury’s main armourer and spent every Easter there for the yearly joust mending and helping the knights with their armour. He has a suit of armour in the Agincourt museum, he was especially proud of that.”

Royal Armouries in Leeds posted on X: “It's with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Master Armourer to the Royal Armouries, Dave Hewitt. Dave, a long-time friend and partner of the museum replenished, repaired and created new world-class armours for us for over 25 years.”

Dave Hewitt was an avid bass player who played in several bands including Traitors Gate, Wytchfynde and Stormwatch (photo: Rock Shots)

Dave founded the War of the Roses Federation, a group for re-enactors focusing on the 1455-1487 medieval period, which is still in existence.

Bec said: "He would buy the Royal British Legion small wooden crosses and put them on every soldier’s grave at St John's Road church, Brimington and Heath. Later he would do this with his mate Mark Weston.

“He travelled every year with four other mates to Belgium and France to look at battlefields and stay for a few days learning about WW1.

"He was an avid motorcyclist and loved nothing more than going out on distance trips with his nephews Mark and Steven and his brother Richard.”

On social media Jonathan Jones commented: “When it comes to charisma, wit, presence, passion, a lust for life and yes, skill with both hammer and sword, there is no finer example can be offered than Dave.”

Mark Griffin posted on Dave’s page: “Knew you for nearly 40 years, see your wonderful work every day as I walk through the shelves of armour.”

Derbyshire born and bred, Dave had an eclectic taste in music ranging from Kate Bush, to Clannad, Rammstein to Harry Styles. He played bass in a number of bands including Das Raaven, Axis and Warrior down the years and supported rock icons Saxon, Budgie and Wishbone Ash.

KIrk Wells posted: “R.I.P. to a true rock legend, friend and gentleman, it was a pleasure to have rocked with you, rest easy god of thunder.”

Danny Bower wrote: “He will be missed by so many people, such a big loss to the music scene.”