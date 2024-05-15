Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser has been set up to help cover the costs of the funeral of a ‘witty soul’ who left behind two little girls who were ‘her world’.

Emma Gregory, 43, from Chesterfield, passed away suddenly on May 11 leaving behind her two daughters, Eden 6 and Elouise 12, her mum Sharon, step dad Pete, and her brother Peter.

Amy Sturgess, Emma’s best friend, said: “Sharon received a call from a private number and it turned out it was a doctor from Derby hospital, telling her that unfortunately, her daughter was admitted with a heart attack and died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sharon was very confused and could not believe it. We called the hospital back to confirm this and went to Derby alongside other family members to identify her. It was a shock for us all and it was really difficult.

Emma with her daughter Elouise

"We had to break the news to the children. The youngest one was she was saying she just wanted to see mommy and both of them wanted one last hug from Emma.”

Amy has now set up a fundraiser to help with costs of funeral and support Emma’s daughters.

Amy, who has known Emma for 20 years, said: “Emma always put other people's feelings above her own. She never had a bad word to say about anybody, even if they did her wrong. She would still say they had a good side to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was a witty soul, so funny, always chatting brilliant one-liners. She did her best to make others smile, she was outgoing around people she loved and you couldn't shut her up from telling the million stories of her life. She would sing and dance and be as loud as life and laugh so much."

Emma Gregory, from Chesterfield, passed away suddenly on May 11 leaving behind her two daughters, Eden 6 and Elouise 12, her mum Sharon, step dad Pete, and her brother Peter.

"Emma was a massive mummy's girl, she was the apple of Sharon's eye. The bond between them was a bond I had never seen before and Sharon would give her last breath for Emma. Sharon has been left heartbroken and left with a massive Emma-sized hole in her heart.

"Girls were Emma’s entire world and her biggest achievement. She adored them. She was so proud of them and the little people they were becoming. She would hug and kiss them a million times and always tell them how much she loved them.”

Emma was well-known in the Chesterfield area and among the beauty pageant community as she was fundraising regularly and took part in several charity beauty pageants. She supported a variety of charities - including UK Sepsis Trust and STREETZ cic – an organisation helping young people forced to sleep rough on the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy added: “Emma has done fundraising with Sharon since she was a very little girl. Her pageant life was her greatest passion and didn't she just give it her best, she won an uncountable amount, she absolutely was in her element doing them and she loved every person involved.

Emma was well-known in the Chesterfield area and among the beauty pageant community as she was fundraising regularly with her mum Sharon, and took part in several charity beauty pageants.