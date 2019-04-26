Tributes paid to 'loving' Chesterfield man who has died aged 44

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Chesterfield man who has sadly died aged 44.

Adrian Nash, who lived in Newbold, passed away at Weston Park Hospital after a short illness.

He volunteered at Oxfam and the Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield.

Adrian's mother Lucy told the Derbyshire Times: "He was very friendly and sociable and such a loving person.

"He was so well-known in Chesterfield."

Adrian attended Ashgate Croft School, which he loved.

He gained his gold Duke of Edinburgh Award through school and had the honour of attending Buckingham Palace in 1999 to receive his accolade.

After leaving school, Adrian went to Chesterfield College, achieving a City and Guilds qualification in basic cooking.

He subsequently volunteered at Oxfam for 19 years and more recently he volunteered at the Pomegranate Theatre where he made many friends.

Mrs Nash said her son loved spending time with family.

He also liked to socialise at a number of Chesterfield clubs, including Mecca Bingo, and relished his volunteering roles.

Mrs Nash added: "Adrian packed so much into his life.

"We've got so many happy memories of him.

"He'll be very sadly missed."

Adrian leaves his parents Lucy and David, sister Claire, brother-in-law Scott, nieces Isla and Rosie, nephew Dylan, aunties, uncles and cousins and many friends.

Adrain's funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm on Friday.